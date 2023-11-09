Ukraine Claims Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet Killed in Attack

Ukraine’s special forces have announced that the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, along with 33 other officers, were killed in a missile attack on the fleet’s headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. The attack targeted a meeting of the Russian Navy’s leadership, causing significant disruptions in command and control of the fleet. The building itself is deemed unsalvageable.

While Russia’s defense ministry has yet to respond to Ukraine’s claims of Sokolov’s death, the Washington DC-based think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW), stated that if the reports were false, Russia could easily disprove them. The ISW also noted that the reported deaths of Sokolov and other Russian officers would create significant disruptions in command and control of the Black Sea Fleet.

Sokolov’s appointment as the commander of the Black Sea Fleet in September 2022 followed the removal of his predecessor after Ukraine sank the missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This recent attack marks a significant increase in casualties from what Ukrainian intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, initially reported.

Ukraine’s military provided further details on the attack, revealing that the air force conducted 12 targeted strikes on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, hitting areas with concentrated personnel, military equipment, and weapons. The attack also successfully targeted two anti-aircraft missile systems and four Russian artillery units.

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula as part of its counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territory. In response, Russia’s defense ministry announced that its air defenses had repelled several drone attacks over Russian regions, destroying a total of 11 drones.

As the situation in the region continues to escalate, both sides are experiencing significant losses, emphasizing the continued intensity and volatility of the conflict.