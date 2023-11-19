Ukraine Braces for Increased Drone Attacks as Winter Approaches

Ukraine is on high alert as Russia escalates its drone attacks on several regions, including Kyiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy. The Ukrainian military reported successfully intercepting and shooting down 15 out of the 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones deployed by Russia during a recent assault.

These attacks have intensified after a brief respite, with waves of drone strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital from different directions. This relentless assault has forced authorities to issue multiple air raid alerts to protect the city.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, shared preliminary information indicating that Ukraine’s air defense systems were able to down 10 of the attacking drones. Fortunately, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties thus far.

The Ukrainian Air Force revealed that the Kursk region in Russia was the launching point for these attacks. Their air defense units displayed substantial efficiency by successfully neutralizing 15 of the 20 drones involved in the strikes.

While independent verification of these reports is yet to be obtained, the gravity of the situation cannot be understated. Despite no immediate comment from Russia, recent history has shown a pattern of intensifying attacks during the winter months.

Last winter, Russia unleashed a devastating onslaught on Ukraine’s energy, military, and transport infrastructure, causing widespread disruption. Millions of Ukrainians were left without essential utilities such as electricity, heating, and water during the coldest period of the year. Although the assaults eased during summer, the threat resurfaced this month with renewed airstrikes on Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have cautioned that Russia is likely to escalate its large-scale bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure as winter approaches. Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will take new measures to bolster its air defenses in the coming weeks as a response to the anticipated intensification of attacks.

