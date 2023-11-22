New Developments in the Battle for Avdiivka: Russia’s Decreased Involvement

The ongoing battle for the shattered town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine has taken a surprising turn, with officials reporting a decrease in Russian military involvement. Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun stated that there have been fewer ground assaults and air strikes on Avdiivka, a town that has been under Russian attack for over a month. However, he also noted that Russian occupying forces continue to violate the rules of war by targeting medical teams and evacuation vehicles. The head of Avdiivka’s military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, confirmed that fighting was still intense in the industrial district, but Ukrainian forces were successfully holding their positions.

The reduced presence of Russian troops and equipment is a notable change in this conflict. Avdiivka, which serves as a gateway to the capital city of the Donetsk region, has been a key target for Russian-backed separatists since they briefly seized it in 2014. Major fortifications were erected by Ukrainian forces in response. Despite the decrease in attacks, Ukrainian military reported successfully repelling eight separate attacks on the town.

Another area of concern is the nearby town of Maryinka, where there has been a recent uptick in Russian attacks. Control over Maryinka has been disputed for months, making it a contentious battleground in this conflict.

The Russian defense ministry seemingly avoids mentioning Avdiivka in its daily military updates, preferring instead to focus on attacks on villages south of the town. However, the details of these attacks remain scarce and could not be independently verified by Reuters.

While the situation in Avdiivka shows signs of improvement, other areas of Ukraine are also experiencing heightened tensions. Reports suggest that Russian forces targeted port infrastructure in the Black Sea city of Odesa with missile strikes. The extent of the damage inflicted is unknown at this time. Additionally, in the Kherson region, Russian marines are reportedly preventing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from carrying out amphibious landings on the Dnipro islands and the left bank of the Dnipro River. Pro-Russian bloggers claim that Ukrainian forces near the village of Krynky, near marshes on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, have been facing continuous harassment from Russian forces. Ukrainian military analyst Pavlo Norozhny suggests that Ukrainian forces have established a beachhead at Krynky and are advancing towards the larger town of Oleshky to the south.

As the battle for Avdiivka continues to evolve, it remains the focal point of Russia’s slow advance in the 21-month-long conflict. While Russia failed to move on the capital Kyiv in the early days of the invasion, the eastern regions of Ukraine remain heavily affected by its military presence.

FAQs:

Q: What is the current situation in the battle for Avdiivka?

A: Ukrainian officials have reported a decrease in Russian military involvement in the town, with fewer ground assaults and air strikes. Russian occupying forces, however, continue to violate the rules of war by targeting medical teams and evacuation vehicles.

Q: Are Ukrainian forces successfully holding their positions in Avdiivka?

A: Yes, according to the head of Avdiivka’s military administration, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions in the industrial district of the town.

Q: Are there other areas of concern in Ukraine?

A: Yes, there has been an increase in Russian attacks on the nearby town of Maryinka, where control has been disputed for months. There are also reports of Russian missile strikes on port infrastructure in Odesa, and Russian marines preventing Ukrainian amphibious landings in the Kherson region.

Q: What is the significance of Avdiivka in this conflict?

A: Avdiivka is seen as a gateway to the capital city of the Donetsk region and has been a key target for Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Q: What is the current status of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

A: The conflict is ongoing, with Russia’s slow advance in the eastern regions of Ukraine. Russian forces failed to capture the capital Kyiv in the initial days of the invasion.