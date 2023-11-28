Poisoning Incident Involving Ukrainian Military Spy Chief’s Wife

Ukrainian authorities have revealed that Marianna Budanova, the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the military spy chief of Ukraine, has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment after being poisoned with heavy metals. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency, GUR, confirmed this information and stated that she is currently receiving medical care.

The spokesperson for GUR, Andriy Yusov, confirmed these reports without providing specific details regarding the timing of the poisoning or the responsible party. However, it is worth noting that Budanov has gained prominence in Ukraine due to his involvement in planning clandestine operations against Russia. Notably, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Yusov previously stated that Budanov has survived ten assassination attempts by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Furthermore, the Ukrainian news outlet BBC Ukrainian reported that other GUR officials have experienced similar, albeit milder, poisoning symptoms.

Although the exact perpetrators behind the suspected poisoning remain unknown, Russian authorities have yet to comment on the matter. Speculation from Russian media suggests that the incident may be a result of internal conflicts within Ukraine.

It is important to highlight that Russia has previously faced accusations of poisoning dissidents, such as Alexey Navalny, a prominent opposition politician, as well as two Russian exiles who attended a summit in Berlin organized by a Russia critic. In response, Moscow has accused Ukraine of involvement in the killings of a pro-war Russian blogger and a pro-war journalist on Russian soil. However, Ukraine vehemently denies these allegations.

