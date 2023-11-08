In an extraordinary military accomplishment, a Ukrainian soldier has revealed the strategy his brigade used to eliminate a Russian attack helicopter using artillery. The incident, which occurred in February, was recently detailed by the soldier in a video released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

The soldier, identified as Stanislav, explained that his unit, the 14th Mechanized Brigade, targeted the helicopter with a M-109 Howitzer, a self-propelled artillery unit typically used against ground targets. The operation was prompted by reports from the infantry that they had heard helicopter sounds in the vicinity.

To confirm the presence of the enemy helicopter, they employed a small quadcopter drone for aerial reconnaissance. The drone’s footage revealed not just one, but two helicopters settled on the ground in a field. Seizing the opportune moment, the soldiers swiftly calculated their coordinates and aimed their artillery at one of the helicopters.

Stanislav revealed that from the moment the helicopter was detected to the firing of the first shot, only a maximum of three minutes elapsed. With the assistance of another howitzer, they effectively hindered the target helicopter from taking off and flying away. The soldier did not provide specific details about the outcome of the attack, but hinted that one helicopter managed to escape while the other met its fate.

The successful strike highlighted the expertise and efficiency of the Ukrainian soldiers. Conventional wisdom suggests that artillery is ill-suited for airborne targets due to the time required for accurate pinpointing. However, the 14th Mechanized Brigade’s unconventional approach not only allowed them to neutralize an enemy attack helicopter but also showcased their adaptability and resourcefulness.

While the exact number of Russian Mi-24 helicopters lost during the ongoing conflict remains uncertain, the incident described by Stanislav adds to the intensifying struggle between Ukraine and Russia. As both nations employ the same type of helicopter, this daring operation remains a notable triumph for the Ukrainian forces.

In conclusion, the Ukrainian soldier’s account offers a fresh perspective on the conflict, shedding light on the ingenuity and effectiveness of their tactical approach. It serves as a reminder that even against formidable adversaries, innovative thinking can yield unexpected victories on the battlefield.