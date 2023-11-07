Ukraine Strikes Back: Seizing Control of Crimea

In a bold and unprecedented move, Ukraine announced today that it successfully attacked and severely damaged a Russian submarine with British weapons, during a missile strike on the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian military, using the British cruise missile Storm Shadow, targeted the Russian cruise missile carrier, the Rostov-on-Don, and the Kremlin warship, the Minsk. The strike proved devastating, leaving the vessels significantly damaged and most likely beyond repair. This comes as a major blow to Russia’s naval capabilities in the region.

Ukraine’s Army Operational Command South confirmed that the ships could not be restored, as the shipyard where repairs would normally take place was destroyed in the attack. The Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, publicly hinted that the Air Force was behind the operation and expressed gratitude to the pilots for their exceptional combat work.

This daring move by Ukraine comes in the wake of their seizure of four oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea, near the shores of Crimea. By taking control of these platforms and deactivating Russian radar monitoring, Ukraine has gained a strategic advantage.

Ukrainian military expert Roman Svitan hailed the operation as a significant success, comparing it to the sinking of the Moskva cruiser in the Black Sea last year. He emphasized that this was the first time air-to-air missiles were successfully used against a submarine. It signals a new level of capability and determination to counter Russian aggression.

President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine has seen Russian forces launching cruise missiles from submarines in the Black Sea, targeting cities and towns in western Ukraine. However, with this successful strike, Ukraine has demonstrated its resolve and ability to strike back.

As tensions escalate in the region, it remains to be seen how Russia will respond. This bold move by Ukraine may serve as a turning point in the conflict, as the balance of power begins to shift.