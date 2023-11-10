Ukraine’s Dispute with Neighboring Countries over Agricultural Bans

Ukraine is currently planning to take legal action against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over their bans on Ukrainian agricultural products. The decision to sue these countries comes after they imposed restrictions on the import of key Ukrainian export commodities.

Previously, the European Union (EU) had imposed restrictions in May that allowed several countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, to ban the domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. However, transit of these goods for export elsewhere was still permitted.

In response to the Executive European Commission’s decision to not extend its ban on imports into Ukraine’s five EU neighboring countries, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary announced their own restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports. These countries argue that their actions are in the best interest of their economies and farmers.

Ukrainian Trade Representative, Taras Kachka, expressed that if Poland does not remove its additional measures, Ukraine may impose reciprocal measures on the import of fruit and vegetables from Poland. Polish Agriculture Minister, Robert Telus, mentioned that their ban includes four cereals and has been extended to include meals made from these cereals.

While Ukraine prepares to sue these countries, Polish parliamentary foreign affairs commission head, Radoslaw Fogiel, warns that Ukraine’s decision could negatively impact Poland. He emphasizes that Poland’s ban is focused on protecting the interests of its farmers and the nation as a whole.

In an effort to mitigate tensions, Ukraine has stated its willingness to tighten control of exports to neighboring countries. They plan to implement a system of “real-time” export licenses for grains. Currently, Ukraine primarily ships grain via railway crossings with Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.

It is essential for all parties involved to find a resolution that balances both economic interests and ensures fair trade practices. While legal action may serve as a way for Ukraine to advocate for its agricultural industry, open dialogue and compromise should also be prioritized to maintain stable and amicable trade relations among neighboring countries.