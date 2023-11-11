In a shocking turn of events, Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the assassination of a Russia-backed politician and former militia leader in eastern Ukraine. Mikhail Filiponenko, a deputy in the pro-Moscow Luhansk regional parliament, tragically lost his life in a car bomb attack. While Russian investigators initially reported the incident as an act carried out by unknown perpetrators, Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate later released a statement, admitting their involvement in the operation.

Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate revealed that the assassination was part of a “special operation to eliminate” Filiponenko. The operation was conducted jointly with representatives of the resistance movement. Such explicit admissions of responsibility from Kyiv are rare, especially when it comes to attacks on high-profile backers of Russia’s assault on Ukraine and Moscow-installed officials.

Filiponenko had served as a deputy in the Luhansk regional parliament and was once the head of a Moscow-backed separatist militia created in 2014 to combat Kyiv. The civil war in the Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk regions was ignited after a pro-European revolution in Kyiv, with Moscow-backed proxies leading the charge. While Russia claimed to annex Luhansk and three other Ukrainian regions last year, it still does not maintain full control over them.

The aftermath of the car bomb attack was captured in a video released by Russia’s Investigative Committee. It showed forensics teams working at the scene, where a dark 4×4 car was completely destroyed, with bloodstains covering the driver’s seat. The Russian-installed head of the region expressed deep grief over Filiponenko’s untimely demise, referring to him as a “real man” and lamenting the heavy loss.

Ukraine’s military intelligence remains unwavering in its stance to target those it deems “war criminals and collaborators” working with Russia. Leaking disturbing information, they claimed that Filiponenko had personally and brutally tortured both civilians and prisoners of war during his time in the Luhansk militia. These allegations, along with others made in recent attacks, further strain the already complex relations between Russia and Ukraine.

When asked about other similar incidents, Ukrainian authorities denied their involvement in the shooting of pro-Kremlin politician Oleg Tsaryov in Crimea and the car bombing of nationalist Daria Dugina outside Moscow. These attacks have only heightened tensions between the two countries, with Moscow accusing Ukrainian secret services of being behind them.

As the situation evolves, it becomes clear that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is far from over. The ongoing power struggle and violence will continue to shape the region’s future, leaving behind unanswered questions and the looming threat of further bloodshed.

FAQ

1. Who was behind the car bombing of the Russian proxy politician?

Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate claimed responsibility for the assassination, revealing that it was part of a “special operation” conducted jointly with representatives of the resistance movement.

2. What were the motives behind the assassination?

Ukraine accused the deceased politician, Mikhail Filiponenko, of personally and brutally torturing civilians and prisoners of war during his time in the Luhansk militia.

3. Are these types of claims of responsibility common?

No, claims of responsibility by Ukraine for attacks on high-profile backers of Russia’s assault on Ukraine and Moscow-installed officials are rare.

4. Are there other recent similar attacks?

Yes, there have been other attacks targeting pro-Kremlin politicians and public figures, such as the shooting of Oleg Tsaryov in Crimea and the car bombing of nationalist Daria Dugina outside Moscow. Moscow has accused Ukrainian secret services of being behind these incidents.

5. How has this affected the relationship between Ukraine and Russia?

The assassination and subsequent accusations have further strained the already complex relations between Ukraine and Russia, escalating tensions and deepening the ongoing power struggle between the two countries.