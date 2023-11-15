Ukraine Successfully Halts Air Attacks on Odesa, While International Jets Monitor Russian Bombers

KYIV, Ukraine — In a display of resilience and defense, Ukraine’s air force successfully intercepted multiple waves of drones and missiles launched by Russia against the southern port city of Odesa. Despite the falling debris causing damage to buildings and injuries to civilians, Ukrainian officials report that all airborne weapons fired during the attacks were intercepted.

The interceptions, carried out by the Ukrainian air force, resulted in debris damaging a residential building, a supermarket, and a dormitory of an educational facility in Odesa. Videos showed the aftermath of the attacks, with a large blaze at the supermarket and the charred wreckage of the affected buildings.

Meanwhile, amidst ongoing conflict, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed critics who were expecting a more rapid progress in Ukraine’s efforts to dislodge Russian forces from occupied areas. Podolyak emphasized that the Ukrainian army is not engaging in large-scale battles against the Russians but rather focusing on a strategic and systematic approach to weaken the enemy’s capabilities.

In a separate development, the Dutch Defense Ministry and the British Royal Air Force scrambled fighter jets to monitor Russian bombers approaching their respective airspace. The Russian warplanes were flying in international airspace, but the presence of these aircraft prompted the launch of fighter jets for surveillance purposes. The incident highlights the importance of rapid deployment and readiness of these defense forces.

It is crucial for Ukraine to continue countering the aerial attacks and threats from Russia as tensions persist. The international community must remain vigilant and support Ukraine’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Source: Associated Press