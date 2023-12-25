Ukraine Celebrates Christmas with Victorious Air Force Battle against Russian Aggression

KYIV, Ukraine – As Ukraine celebrated Christmas on Monday, the country witnessed a victorious display of strength from its air force. In a remarkable feat, Ukrainian forces successfully shot down two Russian fighter jets that had infiltrated its airspace, along with two cruise missiles and an impressive fleet of 28 Shahed-type drones.

The attacks were specifically targeted at the southern and central regions of Ukraine. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from these aggressive acts. While 31 drones were launched in total, it remains unclear what the three unintercepted drones may have struck.

The Ukrainian presidential office provided a summary of the recent events, revealing that Russian attacks in the previous 24 hours had led to the unfortunate death of one civilian. In addition, at least four individuals were wounded. Tragically, these acts took place in the town of Chornobaivka, located in the Kherson region. This region, experiencing an ongoing conflict and controlled in part by Russia, has been subjected to daily fighting.

It is worth noting that this year’s Christmas celebrations in Ukraine differ significantly from previous years. For the first time ever, Ukraine officially marked the holiday on December 25, aligning with the majority of Western countries, instead of on January 7, in accordance with the tradition followed by some Orthodox countries, including Russia.

This significant shift in celebration dates stems from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to adjust the public holiday’s date. Ukrainians, predominantly adherents of Orthodox Christianity, belong to two different churches. One of these churches had long maintained an affiliation with the Russian Orthodox Church. However, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which considers itself autonomous and doesn’t recognize the authority of the Russian church, gained full recognition in 2018 from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Although the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, initially a branch of the Russian church, announced its decision to sever ties with Moscow and assert its autonomy in 2022, it continues to follow the liturgical calendar of the Russian church. This means that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will still observe Christmas on January 7, despite Ukraine’s official celebration on December 25.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine persists, it is crucial to stay updated on the latest developments. For comprehensive coverage of the ongoing conflict, visit the AP’s dedicated page: apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

FAQs: