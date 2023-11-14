Ukraine’s Ongoing Efforts in Reclaiming Eastern and Southern Territory

Ukraine continues to make significant progress in regaining control over territories in the eastern and southern fronts as part of its ongoing military counteroffensive against Russian forces. Despite facing challenges posed by Russian troops, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar announced that close to 2 square km (0.77 square mile) of land had been successfully recaptured in the past week.

One of the key areas of focus for the Ukrainian forces has been the city of Bakhmut and its surrounding regions. After months of fierce fighting, Ukrainian troops have managed to reclaim part of the village of Opytne, situated south of the city of Avdiivka. Additionally, they have achieved “partial success” in the village of Novomaiorske in the eastern Donetsk region. These victories mark a significant milestone in Ukraine’s efforts to regain control over the region.

Furthermore, progress has been made in securing control of Bakhmut, with successful movements near the villages of Andriivka and Klishchiivka. These areas are strategically important as they contribute to the overall plan of splitting Russian forces and advancing towards the Sea of Azov. In the past week alone, Ukraine has effectively retaken 1.5 square km of territory in this southern region.

Since the inception of the military counteroffensive three months ago, Ukrainian forces have liberated a total of 49 square km near Bakhmut. This steady progress demonstrates the commitment and determination of Ukraine in reclaiming its eastern and southern territories.

However, it is important to note that these advances have not come without challenges. Ukrainian soldiers have encountered vast minefields and trenches established by Russian forces, impeding their movements and slowing their progress. Despite these obstacles, Ukraine remains steadfast in its goal to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As of now, the reports of Ukraine’s territorial gains have not been independently verified, and Russia has not confirmed the Ukrainian advances. Nevertheless, the consistent efforts and territorial progress made by Ukraine reflect the country’s unwavering resilience in the face of external aggression.

