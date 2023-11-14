New Article: Ukraine’s Strike on Russian Fleet Sparks Dispute Over Admiral’s Fate

The recent Ukrainian missile strike on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, has ignited a heated dispute over the fate of Admiral Viktor Sokolov. While Ukraine claims that the strike killed numerous high-ranking Russian military officials, including Sokolov, Russia’s Defense Ministry released video footage refuting these claims and showing Sokolov alive and attending a meeting via video link.

Although The Washington Post could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, it did not detect any signs of manipulation. In response to the video, Ukraine’s special operations forces released a statement acknowledging the presence of an apparently alive Sokolov but seeking further clarification about his status. Previously, the Kremlin had refused to comment on Sokolov’s fate, delegating all information to the Defense Ministry.

The conflicting accounts have only intensified the ongoing controversy surrounding the strike. Russia initially asserted that its air defenses had successfully intercepted all the missiles fired at the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters, a claim that Ukraine’s officials derided. Video evidence corroborated by independent sources shows smoke rising from the site after the strike, while commercial satellite imagery also captures significant amounts of smoke in the vicinity.

The success of the strike deals a blow to Russian air defenses and highlights the strategic significance of Crimea as a military staging ground following its illegal annexation by Russia in 2014. Ukraine, since the beginning of the conflict in 2022, has prioritized the recapture of Crimea. Pro-Ukrainian forces online had circulated rumors of Sokolov’s death shortly after the strike, but Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov declined to confirm these reports, noting only that some Russian military leaders had been injured, including Colonel General Alexander Romanchuk.

With the death of Sokolov and other Russian officers, there are concerns about the impact on command and control within the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War emphasized that if these reports prove false, the Russian command could easily disprove them. The ongoing dispute underscores the volatility of the situation in Crimea and the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

