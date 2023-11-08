The recent car bombing in the occupied city of Luhansk has sparked a new wave of tension between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian authorities have claimed responsibility for the assassination of Mikhail Filiponenko, a Russia-backed official and former head of the army in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence stated that the operation to eliminate Filiponenko was carried out in collaboration with representatives of the resistance movement. While Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the explosion, Ukrainian military intelligence warned that others serving “terrorist Russia” could face similar “retribution.”

This incident highlights the ongoing conflict and deep-rooted animosity between Ukraine and Russia. It also sheds light on the wider issue of Russia’s alleged use of torture against Ukrainians in the occupied territories. A report from August revealed that almost half of the Ukrainians held in Russian detention centers in Kherson experienced widespread torture, including sexual violence.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence not only disclosed Filiponenko’s address but also issued a warning to other collaborators and war criminals. They declared that all “addresses of traitors and places of their service to terrorist Russia” are known and that everyone involved will face justice.

This is not the first time Russian-backed officials have been targeted in occupied Ukraine. In May, the acting interior minister of the self-proclaimed LPR, Igor Kornet, was severely wounded in an explosion. The ongoing conflict in Luhansk and Donetsk, the two Russian-backed breakaway republics, has fueled acts of violence and attempts on the lives of officials.

The annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia by Russia has further complicated the situation. These regions were unilaterally annexed by Russia in September of the previous year. The occupation of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia by Russian forces since the full-scale invasion began in 2022 continues to be a point of contention.

Moscow’s attempt to legitimize its control over these territories through sham elections only further exacerbates the existing tensions. These elections, which delivered predictable landslide victories for President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, are seen by many as an attempt to enforce a narrative of Russian legitimacy.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists, acts of violence and assassinations against officials on both sides only serve to widen the divide and hinder prospects for peace. The assassination of Mikhail Filiponenko further deepens the already complex situation and raises concerns about the potential for further escalation.