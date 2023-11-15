Ukraine Reclaims Offshore Drilling Platforms, Restricting Russian Control

Ukraine has successfully regained control of offshore drilling platforms near Crimea that were previously occupied by Russia, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence. The operation, referred to as the “Boiko Towers,” was deemed crucial for Ukraine’s strategic interests and has significantly limited Russia’s ability to utilize these platforms for military purposes.

Since their annexation of Crimea in 2014, Russia had maintained control over the drilling platforms, which had been utilized for military activities since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, Ukrainian forces, through a unique operation, have now repossessed these platforms.

The Ukrainian military intelligence, known as GUR, reported this development on the Telegram messaging app. GUR highlighted the importance of regaining control over the drilling platforms, noting that it deprives Russia of complete control over the waters of the Black Sea. This achievement brings Ukraine several steps closer to reclaiming Crimea.

During the operation, Ukrainian special forces engaged in a clash with a Russian fighter jet, damaging it and forcing it to retreat. GUR also announced the capture of valuable spoils, including helicopter munitions and a radar system capable of tracking ship movements in the Black Sea.

By reclaiming the drilling platforms, Ukraine aims to restrict Russia’s dominance and regain access to the significant natural gas reserves located in the Black Sea shelf. Prior to the annexation of Crimea, Ukraine extracted a substantial amount of natural gas from this region, serving not only Crimea but also supplying mainland regions of Ukraine.

Russia has not yet responded to the reports. The information provided by GUR has not been independently verified by Reuters or any other official source. However, the Ukrainian military’s success in reclaiming these platforms marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

