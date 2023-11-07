Former Wagner Fighters Resurface in Eastern Ukraine

Reports have emerged indicating that former fighters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner have returned to the battlegrounds in eastern Ukraine. Earlier this year, Wagner mercenaries had withdrawn from the city of Bakhmut, handing over control to Russia’s military. However, after a failed mutiny in June, it was anticipated that the Kremlin would find a way to reintegrate the group into the Russian military.

According to Serhii Cherevatyi, the Deputy Commander of Communications for Ukrainian troops in the East, the former Wagner fighters who have returned to Ukraine are now operating individually within the Russian Ministry of Defense or its affiliated structures. Cherevatyi revealed that there are currently several hundred of them stationed in different areas across the Eastern Front.

It is important to note that while their return is significant, Cherevatyi downplayed its overall impact, stating that Russian forces in Ukraine are currently facing shortages and are in need of manpower. As a result, any additional fighters, including the former Wagner troops, are seen as valuable assets by the Russian military.

Furthermore, Ukrainian soldiers participating in the offensive near Bakhmut confirmed the presence of Wagner fighters in the area. A drone operator, known by the call-sign “Groove,” informed CNN that the group had swiftly changed their commanders and returned to the battlegrounds.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighted that the Wagner Private Military Company no longer exists, implying that the returning fighters are functioning independently. Despite their reappearance, Podolyak urged caution in interpreting their significance.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the Ukrainian general leading the southern counteroffensive, acknowledged that Wagner fighters continue to sporadically appear on the frontlines. Their presence, indicated by the appearance of their badges, has been a consistent occurrence.

While the return of former Wagner fighters in Ukraine’s eastern regions raises concerns, the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the significance of individual fighters must be taken into account. As the situation continues to develop, it remains crucial to closely monitor the actions and intentions of all parties involved.