Ukraine Takes Action Against Corruption in Cyber Defence Sector

KYIV, Ukraine – In a bid to combat corruption within the cybersecurity industry, Ukraine has dismissed two high-ranking officials from its State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP). The move comes as the country’s anti-corruption prosecutors initiate a probe into alleged embezzlement within the government’s cyber security agency.

Yurii Shchyhol, the head of SSSCIP, and his deputy, Viktor Zhora, were relieved of their duties by the government. The reasons behind their dismissals were not explicitly mentioned by Taras Melnychuk, a senior cabinet official. However, the dismissals coincided with the announcement of the investigation into the involvement of Shchyhol and Zhora in an embezzlement scheme.

According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the officials are suspected of colluding with two companies under their influence. They allegedly purchased software at inflated prices, shutting out other potential bidders. This scheme is believed to have resulted in the misappropriation of 62 million Ukrainian hryvnia (approximately $1.72 million) between 2020 and 2022.

The SSSCIP plays a critical role in safeguarding government communications and defending against cyber attacks. Their dismissal raises concerns about potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s cyber defence capabilities.

The Ukrainian government has been actively combating corruption to strengthen its bid for European Union membership. The EU places a strong emphasis on addressing corruption as a prerequisite for negotiations. Recent investigations have targeted influential individuals, including a billionaire former patron of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the former head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, who have both denied any wrongdoing.

In light of the ongoing probe, the SSSCIP issued a statement affirming their cooperation with investigators and asserting that all procurement activities had been conducted in compliance with the law.

In a previous interview with Reuters, Shchyhol highlighted the threat of Russian cyber espionage, stating that Russian spies were using hackers to target law enforcement agencies. Their objective was to gather evidence related to alleged Russian war crimes.

The dismissal of the senior officials and the subsequent investigation reflect Ukraine’s commitment to transparency and reform within its cyber defence establishment. By holding individuals accountable for alleged corruption, Ukraine aims to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and uphold the principles of integrity and good governance.

