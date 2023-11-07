Ukraine Foils Plot to Assassinate President Zelenskyy, Detains Informant

A recent development in Ukraine has revealed a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Ukrainian authorities detained an informant who was sharing intelligence with Russia. The detained woman had been gathering information, including the schedule and locations of the Ukrainian leader’s visits to the Mykolaiv region, with the intention of organizing an enemy airstrike during one of these visits.

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, announced that they had learned of the alleged plot in time, allowing them to implement additional security measures during Zelenskyy’s visit. The president regularly moves around the country under strict security, but in the early days of the war, he was considered a primary target for Moscow’s forces and faced several foiled assassination attempts.

The detained woman, identified as a resident of Ochakiv and a former military shop saleswoman, was caught “red-handed” while trying to pass intelligence to the Russians. The SBU stated that she was also instructed to locate strategic assets of the Ukraine army near Ochakiv, which would have been used by the Russians to launch a massive air strike on the region.

While the Ukrainian claims have not been independently verified by NBC News, it is clear that the thwarted plot underscores the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Both nations have been engaging in strikes deep within each other’s defensive lines, with Ukraine’s counteroffensive yet to yield a significant breakthrough.

The SBU is continuing its investigation into the informant, hoping to gather more information about her alleged Russian handlers. If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison for her involvement in the plot.

This incident serves as a reminder of the ever-present security challenges faced by Ukraine and its leaders. It highlights the constant need for heightened security measures and vigilance to ensure the safety of the country’s highest-ranking officials.