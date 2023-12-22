The Ukrainian Military Achieves Major Victory: Three Russian Fighter Jets Destroyed

In a significant triumph for the Ukrainian military, three Russian fighter jets were successfully shot down in a recent operation. This operation marks one of the most successful acts against Russian air power since the beginning of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were targeted and brought down in the southern region of Ukraine. These fighter jets have been utilized by Russia to launch devastating cruise missiles and guided bombs, specifically targeting Ukrainian-held cities situated on the western bank of the Dnipro River. Furthermore, Ukrainian soldiers who have established a presence on the eastern side of the river have also been at the receiving end of these attacks.

This recent success by the Ukrainian military demonstrates their growing capability to counter Russian aggression. The destruction of these fighter jets not only significantly weakens Russia’s air power in the region but also sends a clear message to Russia that Ukraine is capable of defending itself.

It is important to note that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been ongoing, with numerous battles and exchanges of fire occurring since its inception. This latest victory for Ukraine showcases their ability to stand up against Russian forces and protect their territory.

FAQ:

Q: What were the Russian fighter jets used for?

A: The Russian Su-34 fighter jets were employed to launch cruise missiles and guided bombs against Ukrainian-held cities and Ukrainian soldiers.

Q: Why is this operation significant?

A: This operation is significant because it marks one of the most successful acts against Russian air power since the start of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It demonstrates Ukraine’s growing capability to counter Russian aggression.

Q: What does this victory mean for Ukraine?

A: This victory signifies that Ukraine is capable of defending itself and sends a clear message to Russia that Ukrainian forces are able to withstand and effectively respond to Russian attacks.

Source: The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/)