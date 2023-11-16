The Ukraine-Russia Conflict: International Efforts to Find Resolution Continue

In the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, top officials from over 40 countries, including China and India, gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss potential solutions. These talks aimed to garner support from countries that have thus far remained uninvolved in the conflict, in an effort to isolate Russia further. Unfortunately, the discussion did not include Russian participation and did not result in a formal declaration or statement.

However, amidst the stalemate, there was a glimmer of progress. China, which did not attend previous talks, actively participated in this round and expressed willingness to attend future discussions. This development holds the potential for a third round of talks, which could serve as a precursor to a meeting of heads of state.

Despite diplomatic efforts spanning almost 18 months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concrete results have been scarce. An exception is a tangible agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, enabling Ukraine to transport grain across the Black Sea. However, even this agreement now lies in ruins, indicating President Vladimir V. Putin’s determination to engage in a prolonged conflict.

One key reason behind the failure of peace talks is that both Ukraine and Russia are primarily focused on territorial gains in the ongoing battlefield conflict. As the war drags on, fighting is spreading to previously untouched areas. Ukraine has even claimed responsibility for attacks deep within Russian territory, with the sight of attack drones increasingly common in Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has proposed a 10-point plan to hold Russia accountable for war atrocities and demand the return of captured Ukrainian territories, along with substantial reparations. However, the Kremlin has categorically rejected these demands.

Nevertheless, the recent gathering in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, did address elements of Mr. Zelensky’s plan. Participants agreed to form working groups to tackle issues such as global food security, nuclear safety, environmental security, humanitarian aid, the release of prisoners of war, and the reunification of separated children with their families.

During the talks, Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff for President Zelensky, held bilateral meetings with representatives from more than 30 countries. While specifics were not provided, he mentioned engaging with nations such as the United States, Britain, Germany, Turkey, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. It remains uncertain whether representatives from China or India were part of these meetings.

As international efforts continue to find a resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, these discussions and the formation of working groups demonstrate a commitment to addressing critical issues related to the conflict. Although concrete progress may be limited, the involvement of various countries signifies the importance of finding a peaceful resolution in this protracted conflict.

