Amidst an ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine is set to increase its military spending significantly. In response to the “hybrid war” that has been unleashed against them, Ukrainian officials have deemed this increase in military expenditure as absolutely necessary to ensure their national security.

The Russian Defense Ministry has recently released documents stating that their defense spending could rise by over 68% in 2024, amounting to $111.15 billion. This increase represents about 6% of Russia’s GDP and surpasses the total expenditure on social programs. In fact, military spending in Russia is projected to be three times higher than spending on education, environmental protection, and healthcare combined.

The decision to allocate a significant portion of the budget towards defense has not been without controversy. Russia’s Central Bank has warned of slowing economic growth and rising inflation. However, the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin have remained firm in their commitment to the war and the allocation of funds towards military objectives.

In a show of support, NATO is currently finalizing ammunition contracts worth more than $2.5 billion to replenish depleted stockpiles and assist Ukraine in its efforts to repel the invading Russian forces. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, during a recent visit to Kyiv, expressed confidence in Ukraine’s counteroffensive and emphasized that Ukraine is “closer to NATO than ever before.”

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict, young Ukrainians are optimistic about their nation’s future. According to a survey conducted by the Center for Analysis and Sociological Research of the International Republican Institute, almost 90% of people aged 16-35 living in Ukraine believe in a hopeful future for the country. Additionally, the majority of young people, both those still residing in Ukraine and those who have moved to Poland, are convinced that Ukraine will emerge victorious in the war.

As Ukraine continues to navigate the complexities of the conflict and strengthen its partnership with NATO, the nation remains determined to protect its infrastructure and the lives of its people. With increased military spending and support from international allies, Ukraine is strategically positioning itself to overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict and secure a safer future for its citizens.

