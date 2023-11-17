Ukraine-Russia Conflict Intensifies: Putin Absent from Summit Amidst Criminal Charges

In a surprising turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit in South Africa, largely due to criminal charges linked to his invasion of Ukraine. South Africa, as a member of the International Criminal Court, is obligated to follow through with the arrest warrant issued for Putin and Russian official Maria Lvuova-Belova following allegations of child theft from Ukraine.

Despite his absence, Putin remains actively engaged in the conference remotely. The BRICS summit holds significant importance for the Russian leader, as the participating nations strategize on expanding the bloc. With its current membership representing 40% of the global population and one-third of global economic output, more than 20 countries have expressed interest in joining.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the summit in person, the absence of Putin draws attention to the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In terms of war developments, the United States has offered to train Ukrainian pilots in F-16 fighter jets if the demand exceeds what European nations can provide. Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in this training effort, and they have also agreed to supply dozens of planes to Ukraine. This move signifies the international backing for Ukraine as it confronts aggressions from Russia.

Moreover, Ukraine’s National Security chief, Oleksiy Danilov, is not ruling out the liberation of Crimea. He believes that if the aggressor country does not understand the need to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, Ukraine may have no other choice but to take action. These remarks shed light on the seriousness of the situation and reflect Ukraine’s determination to protect its sovereignty.

In recent events, Ukraine media has claimed that the drone attacks on Russian bombers located far from the Ukraine border were orchestrated by Ukrainian saboteurs under the direction of Kyiv’s military intelligence services. The attacks occurred at the Soltsy air base, which is over 360 miles north of the border, and the Shaikovka air base, approximately 200 miles away. While Russian authorities reported damage to one aircraft, Ukrainian military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov has confirmed that at least one Russian warplane was damaged in the Shaikovka attack.

As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, global attention remains focused on the ongoing conflict and its potential ramifications. International leaders and organizations navigate a delicate diplomatic landscape as they seek to resolve the crisis and maintain peace in the region.

