Poles Rally in Warsaw to Defend Democratic Freedoms

Massive crowds gathered in Warsaw, Poland’s capital, on Sunday to protest against the ruling Law and Justice party ahead of the upcoming general election. The rally, organized by opponents of the governing party, aimed to mobilize voters and safeguard the country’s hard-won democratic freedoms.

Estimated to be over one million strong by the opposition-controlled Warsaw city government, the demonstration sent a powerful message against the current government’s divisive policies. State-controlled television, however, downplayed the event and claimed a much smaller turnout of fewer than 100,000 people, relying on the accounts of police sources.

This protest marked the largest expression of antigovernment sentiment since the Solidarity trade union movement in the 1980s united against communism. It served as a prelude to the intense final stages of the election campaign, as Poland is bitterly divided on various issues, including its relationship with the European Union and abortion rights. The general election on October 15 will determine whether the conservative Law and Justice party secures an unprecedented third term in office.

In his speech at the rally, opposition leader Donald Tusk appealed to patriots to reject the nationalist government, accusing it of sowing discord among fellow citizens and tarnishing the legacy of national heroes who fought against foreign occupation. Tusk vowed to end what he called the “Polish-Polish war” perpetuated by the ruling party’s denigration of Poles who deviate from traditional Catholic values or seek assistance from the European Union.

“The march of a million hearts,” as the event was billed, showcased a sea of Polish and EU flags, with some participants also waving American flags as a sign of solidarity with Polish communities in the United States. Tusk emphasized the powerful resonance of Poland’s national anthem, stating that its opening line, “Poland has not yet perished,” has never been more stirring than it is today.

This demonstration aimed to reclaim the patriotism that the Law and Justice party co-opts for its own agenda. The party presents itself as a defender of Polish values and sovereignty against perceived threats from Brussels and accuses Tusk of being subservient to Germany and Russia. Tusk, in response, urged the crowd to recognize that they, and not the ruling party, are the true embodiment of Poland.

As the opposition leader rallied his supporters in Warsaw, Law and Justice chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski addressed his own party convention in Katowice, mocking Tusk and warning that his victory would lead to the domination of foreign powers. Kaczynski argued that Tusk’s previous term as prime minister had made Poland subservient to external forces, particularly Germany and Russia.

Opinion polls indicate that Law and Justice holds a lead of around 38 percent, compared to 30 percent for Tusk’s Civic Coalition. However, the margin has narrowed due to a media campaign that demonized Tusk and his supporters as enemies of the Catholic Church. No single party is expected to secure a majority in the upcoming election, meaning the formation of a coalition government will depend on negotiations between Law and Justice and the Civic Coalition.

The ruling party’s mixed messages concerning its stance on Ukraine have caused confusion and concern among European countries, including Germany. Law and Justice has vowed to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia but has also hinted at reducing the flow of weapons to Ukraine. Additionally, the party has promised to protect Polish farmers by halting the import of cheap Ukrainian grain, a move that has harmed local farmers’ income.

Law and Justice’s shifting positions have frustrated Poland’s European partners, who previously viewed the country as a staunch supporter of Ukraine. The uncertainty surrounding the government’s policies has created unease among foreign allies.

The protest in Warsaw served as a crucial moment for Poles to defend their hard-won democratic freedoms. Citizens united to emphasize the importance of democratic values and to voice their concerns about the current government’s policies.