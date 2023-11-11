EU Accuses X of Spreading Disinformation in Anti-Russia Campaign

The European Union has accused X, a well-known social media platform, of being a major source of mis and disinformation posts. Although many other platforms have joined efforts to tackle the spread of disinformation, X has refused to participate. This comes as Russia, in the midst of a 20-month war with Ukraine, is alleged to be waging a disinformation campaign that threatens upcoming elections.

Věra Jourová, the EU’s Vice President for Values and Transparency, highlighted Russia’s investment in what she refers to as a “weapon of mass manipulation.” She claims that this disinformation campaign not only targets Russians but also impacts the rest of the world. Jourová emphasized that Facebook, Google, YouTube, TikTok, and 40 other companies have joined forces to address the spread of disinformation. The EU has released a report analyzing posts that will be illegal under the Digital Services Act in EU nations.

Jourová’s statement sheds light on Russia’s tactics to pollute the information space with half-truths and lies, in an attempt to create a false image that democracy is no better than autocracy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also expressed concerns about Russia’s disinformation campaign.

In other developments, Turkey has indicated that it is likely to approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO if the United States follows through on plans to sell F-16s to Ankara. This announcement comes as Russia, once again, targeted Ukraine. Drones launched by Russian forces hit the city of Izmail, injuring two people and causing significant damage.

Furthermore, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who was allegedly killed in an attack on a Russian naval base in Crimea last week, participating in a meeting. Ukrainian Special Operations Forces are working to verify this new information since they had claimed that Sokolov died during the attack. They stated that 34 officers were killed, and over 100 Russian troops were wounded. Russian officials have not commented on casualties or the destruction of the building.

Lastly, the arrival of U.S.-built Abrams tanks in Ukraine has caused a stir. The National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, believes that these tanks will greatly benefit Ukrainian troops in their effort to regain seized land from Russian forces. However, a retired Russian colonel, Viktor Litovkin, has dismissed the tanks as “nothing special.” Litovkin argues that the tanks’ weight will make them susceptible to getting stuck in the Ukrainian mud, making them an easy target for Russian artillery and grenade launchers.

