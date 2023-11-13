Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Escalation on the Frontlines

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen a recent escalation in violence. Despite a failing offensive, Russian forces continue to push more troops to the frontline in the Avdiivka region, resulting in heavy losses. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that recent Russian assaults in Avdiivka have led to a 90% increase in Russian casualties.

Avdiivka has become a symbol of resistance for Ukraine, as it is seen as the gateway to recapturing the Russian-held city of Donetsk and the rest of the Donbas region. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence confirms that the Russian military is deploying personnel from Russian territory directly to the Avdiivka direction to replace the losses suffered in battle.

The conflict has also had a devastating impact on both sides. The UK Ministry of Defence estimates that Russia has accumulated “150,000-190,000 permanent casualties” since the war with Ukraine began. This staggering number highlights the immense human cost of the conflict.

In recent developments, six people were tragically killed in a Russian missile attack on a postal distribution centre in Kharkiv. Additionally, Ukrainian defence systems successfully destroyed all Russian air weapons fired in the east and south directions. This includes the destruction of 14 attack drones and one cruise missile. The effectiveness of Western-supplied air defence systems in countering Russian aggression is evident.

Despite these setbacks, Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to clash on multiple fronts. Fierce fighting has been witnessed in Avdiivka, Marinka, and Kupiansk. The intensity of the assaults has increased significantly in recent months, as Russian forces aim to capture Avdiivka.

As this conflict rages on, it is important to remember the devastating consequences it has on the lives of innocent civilians and the toll it takes on both sides. The international community must work towards a diplomatic resolution to bring an end to this long-standing conflict.

