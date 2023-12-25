The Persistence of Aggression: Attacks in Ukraine Leave Six Civilians Dead

In a recent Christmas Eve address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced hope, proclaiming that “day by day, the darkness is losing.” Unfortunately, amidst this hopeful sentiment, tragedy unfolded as attacks rocked Ukraine’s Kherson region, resulting in the deaths of five civilians, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials. Additionally, one person lost their life due to Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-occupied town of Horlivka, according to Russian-installed authorities.

According to Ukrainian officials, an elderly couple, aged 87 and 81, tragically lost their lives when their apartment building in Kherson City was shelled. The attack also left nine individuals wounded, including a 15-year-old, while disrupting supplies of gas and water.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the head of the press office of Kherson’s regional military administration, expressed the insensitivity of the enemy, stating, “There are no holidays for the enemy. They do not exist for us as long as the enemy kills our people and remains on our land.” These words emphasize the harsh reality faced by Ukrainians amidst ongoing aggression.

It is essential to note that Russian forces have consistently engaged in shelling Kherson City since abandoning the administrative center over a year ago. Regrettably, the most recent assault occurred just as Ukraine was preparing to celebrate Christmas on December 25, following the adoption of a new law signed by President Zelenskyy. This law shifted the date of celebration from the traditional January 7 observed by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In his address on Christmas Eve, President Zelenskyy aimed to instill hope in the hearts of Ukrainians battling against Russian aggression, asserting that “step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing.” These words reflect the shared aspiration for freedom, victory, and a united Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Russian-controlled town of Horlivka, located approximately 600km northeast of Kherson, Ukrainian shelling resulted in the loss of one life and injuries to six others, as reported by the Russian-installed mayor Ivan Prikhodko via the Telegram messaging app. The attacks inflicted significant damage on various structures, including a shopping center.

