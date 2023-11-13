New Article: Ukraine’s Advances and Increasing Drone Strikes

Ukraine has made significant advances in its counteroffensive against Russia, breaking through the first line of defense in several locations, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. These gains have been particularly notable in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukrainian troops have been advancing despite encountering heavily fortified Russian positions. The United States has also confirmed Kyiv’s progress on the southern front over the past 72 hours.

In a surprising move, Ukraine has begun to bring the fight to Russia itself, with an increase in drone strikes on Russian soil. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that these strikes are set to continue and escalate in order to counter Moscow’s invasion. However, Ukraine does not directly claim responsibility for attacks outside its borders, preferring to attribute them to “agents” or “partisans.”

This development raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s defenses, as well as the potential consequences of such strikes on the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian officials believe that targeting Russian-occupied areas and launching attacks within Russia will put pressure on Moscow and disrupt its military operations.

These drone strikes coincide with Russia’s designation of Nobel Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov as a “foreign agent.” This move, often used against Kremlin critics, subjects individuals to police searches and other punitive measures. The Russian government alleges that Muratov disseminated material produced by foreign agents, spreading negative opinions of Russia’s foreign and domestic policies. This designation could undermine the credibility of those targeted with the Russian public.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the country’s advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, known as “Sarmat,” on combat duty. Putin has previously stated that this missile will make Russia’s enemies “think twice.” The Sarmat, designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads, is intended to replace the R-36 ICBMs. With a short initial launch phase, it poses a challenge for surveillance systems to track it effectively.

In support of their separatist leader seeking union with Serbia, Bosnian Serbs held protests waving flags of Serbia and Russia, along with banners featuring Putin. These demonstrations took place at the internal border in Bosnia that separates the country into two entities, in accordance with the peace deal that ended the 1992-95 war.

As Ukraine continues its counteroffensive and increases drone strikes, the dynamics of the conflict are evolving. The effectiveness of these actions and the response from Russia will determine the trajectory of the ongoing crisis.