Amidst an escalating conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, deadly attacks have taken place in Ukraine’s Odesa region and the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, resulting in the loss of at least five lives. The wave of violence started on Friday and has continued into the New Year.

The head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, accused Ukraine of launching “massive shelling from multiple launch rocket systems,” which he claimed resulted in the deaths of four people in Donetsk. He also reported that 14 individuals had been injured as a result of the attacks.

In the Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed one fatality following a Russian air raid. Kiper explained that Ukraine’s air defense systems responded to the drone attack, but the falling debris caused fires in residential buildings across the city, leading to injuries for at least three individuals. A video posted on social media by Odesa Mayor Henadii Trukhanov showcased the extent of the damage, with broken windows in an apartment.

While the conflict appears to be intensifying, Ukrainians remain determined to persevere and secure victory, as expressed by Mayor Trukhanov. The Ukrainian Air Force reported additional Russian air attacks aimed at the Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions, as well as the city of Lviv. Since Friday, Russia has launched over 158 missiles and drones targeting major Ukrainian cities, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 individuals and more than 140 injuries.

In response, Ukraine conducted an attack on the Russian border town of Belgorod on Saturday, leading to the deaths of at least 21 people and injuring 111 others. Moscow has vowed to retaliate and continued its offensive on Sunday, targeting Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, with six missiles and drones.

Both sides involved in the conflict deny deliberately targeting civilians. However, it is important to note that this war originated in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine with a full-scale military operation.

