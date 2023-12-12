The current situation on the Ukrainian eastern front remains precarious as Russian forces launch attacks along the entire frontline. This raises concerns that Ukrainian troops may be forced to retreat from hard-won territory. Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi has acknowledged the difficulty of the situation and has taken measures to stabilize defense, protect soldiers’ lives, and optimize ammunition usage.

It is clear that the enemy shows no signs of halting their offensive operations. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously stated that their troops were advancing in all directions in Ukraine. This alarming development follows Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive, which resulted in a stalemate.

German journalist Julian Röpcke, an expert in security policy and conflict, highlights that Ukrainian withdrawals from several strategic locations, including Avdiivka, Klishchiivka, Staromaiorske, and possibly East Kupiansk, are highly likely. While Ukrainian forces still hold Avdiivka, its importance lies in preventing Moscow’s complete occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Klishchiivka, which was recaptured from Russian forces in September 2023, served as a morale booster for Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile, Russian forces retreated from Staromaiorske in July 2023 and from Kupiansk in September 2022 following Ukrainian victories.

Röpcke criticizes Western leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for their inadequate provision of weapons to Ukraine. He argues that Ukraine’s allies should prioritize supporting their efforts rather than pushing solely for negotiations.

In an effort to garner additional support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held meetings with key allies in Washington. These meetings aim to secure further assistance as uncertainties loom regarding U.S. aid funding. However, some observers believe that the West’s push for negotiations may hinder Ukraine’s ability to confront Russian aggression effectively.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns that Russian forces have been instructed to capture Avdiivka and Kupiansk before the upcoming presidential elections in March 2024, where Vladimir Putin is expected to win.

