Russian Forces Continue Relentless Assault on Ukrainian City

Reports from Ukrainian officials indicate that Russian forces are persistently attacking the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka for the fifth day in a row. The city’s leader, Vitalii Barabash, revealed that additional Russian forces were being deployed to encircle Avdiivka, which is strategically situated just north of the Russian-held regional capital, Donetsk. The assault on Avdiivka comes as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Barabash reported on Ukrainian television that the enemy has not ceased their assault, continuing to shell positions in and around Avdiivka. The situation is dire, with only 1,600 civilians remaining in the city, a stark contrast to its prewar population of approximately 31,000. Despite Russia’s intensified attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted earlier in the week that Ukrainian forces were holding their ground and keeping Russian troops at bay.

Meanwhile, in the northern region of Ukraine’s eastern front, fighting has significantly worsened, according to Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s land forces. Russian forces have regrouped after suffering losses and are launching attacks near the village of Makiivka, pushing towards the city of Kupiansk. Their objective is to encircle Kupiansk and reach the Oskil River.

Tragically, in the partly-occupied Kherson region, two women lost their lives due to Russian shelling attacks in the city of Beryslav. This further highlights the devastating impact of the conflict on innocent civilians.

In response to the ongoing aggression, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that their air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea near Sochi. Additionally, a drone was reportedly shot down in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have not acknowledged responsibility for any attacks on Russian territory.

The relentless assault on Avdiivka and the escalation of violence in other areas of eastern Ukraine demonstrate the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community must continue to support Ukraine and apply pressure on Russia to de-escalate the situation and engage in meaningful dialogue for a lasting peace.