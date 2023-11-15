New levels of shelling reported in Ukraine-Russia conflict, raising concerns of prolonged warfare

Ukraine has reported a significant increase in Russian shelling, with over 100 settlements attacked in a span of 24 hours, marking the highest number of attacks in a single day this year. The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces has warned that the conflict with Russia is transitioning into a new stage of static and attritional fighting. This phase has the potential to allow Russia to rebuild its military power, presenting a concerning threat to Ukraine.

Reports have emerged suggesting that North Korea has supplied Russia with a two-month supply of artillery shells. Since the invasion in February 2022, millions of shells have been fired by Russian forces, causing extensive damage to cities, towns, and villages across eastern Ukraine. The recent shelling has also targeted an oil refinery in the central industrial city of Kremenchuk.

The Ukrainian government and its allies in the West are particularly worried about potential attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, as experienced during the previous winter. There are concerns that Russia may escalate such attacks in the upcoming cold season.

In an article published in the Economist, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi, a Ukrainian military general, highlighted the need for new military capabilities and technological innovation to break the current phase of the war. Zaluzhnyi stressed the importance of air power and called for massive drone strikes to overwhelm Russia’s air defenses. He also emphasized the need to build up Ukraine’s reserve forces, despite the challenges of training and legislation.

Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence has claimed that North Korea has been supplying artillery shells to Russia since early August. While there are concerns about the potential enhancement of Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program, South Korean officials believe that the Russian assistance is more likely limited to conventional capabilities.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan have issued a joint statement condemning North Korea’s alleged supply of arms to Russia. They argue that such shipments heighten the human toll of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

