Ukraine Forces Push Back Russian Troops, Despite Challenges

Ukraine’s military is engaged in fierce fighting along its entire front line as it pushes back against Russian troops occupying its southeastern territory. While progress has been slower than anticipated, Ukrainian forces have reported “some success” in repelling the invaders in certain areas.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar attributes the slower progress to the extensive use of mines and fortified defenses strategically placed by Russian forces. Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian military has managed to advance around the village of Staromaiorske, approximately 60 miles southwest of Donetsk, as well as on two fronts in the south.

One of the key battlegrounds is the neighboring settlement of Urozhaine, where Ukrainian troops are locked in a fight for control. Maliar acknowledges that gaining a foothold in this locality remains a difficult challenge due to the tenacious Russian resistance.

In addition to the formidable minefields and fortifications, Ukrainian forces also face constant mortar and artillery shelling, as well as the dense use of aviation by the Russians. To overcome these obstacles, the Ukrainian military has adopted a careful and strategic approach to regain control over the occupied territories.

Despite the slow progress, there have been recent victories for Ukrainian forces. Over the past week, they managed to retake nearly 2 square miles near the eastern city of Bakhmut, the site of some of the bloodiest battles in the 18-month conflict.

However, the Russians have responded to these defeats with intensified offensives in the towns of Kupyansk and Lyman, where they are regrouping. The success of the Ukrainian army on the Bakhmut axis seems to have triggered this response from the Russian troops.

While Ukraine has managed to make incremental gains, a substantial portion of its territory still remains under Russian control. These areas include Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Regaining these territories and securing Ukraine’s coast and industrial heartland in the Donbas region remains a top priority for the Ukrainian government.

As the conflict continues, Ukrainian forces are determined to continue pushing back against the Russian occupation, despite the many obstacles they face on the front lines.

