The frontline city of Avdiivka in Ukraine has experienced a significant reduction in attacks from Russian forces, according to a statement by the Ukrainian military. This development comes as analysts have reported substantial losses for Russia in its recent major offensive on the Donetsk region stronghold.

Over the past week, Avdiivka has faced an average of 15 or more Russian attacks per day since Russian troops encroached upon the industrial city. However, the Ukrainian General Staff of the Armed Forces revealed that Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 10 Russian attacks on Tuesday and an additional five on Wednesday.

Vitaly Barabash, Avdiivka’s military administration chief, stated that the decrease in attacks indicates that Russia’s army may have reached its limit, and the situation has now stabilized. However, he emphasized that the conflict is not yet over, as shelling and small arms fire continue round the clock, making the situation still volatile.

Barabash further added, “I can confidently say that this is the largest offensive Avdiivka has ever faced since the war began in 2014.” This highlights the significance of the recent Russian aggression towards the city.

According to a report from the Russian investigative outlet Agentstvo, citing the open-source project Oryx, the Russian forces have suffered five times more loss of military equipment compared to Ukraine during their week-long assault on Avdiivka.

President Vladimir Putin’s mention of “active defense” operations in Avdiivka suggests that Russia may be looking to temper expectations of major gains. The British defense ministry’s daily intelligence assessment also acknowledges the heavy losses in terms of equipment and personnel suffered by Russia during its offensive on Avdiivka.

The attempt by Russian forces to seize the initiative in Avdiivka indicates their confidence in their defenses against the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, as noted by The New York Times.

Avdiivka, a heavily fortified city defended by 10,000 Ukrainian troops, poses a threat to logistical lines in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region. Prior to the conflict, the town had a population of approximately 31,000, but now only around 2,000 inhabitants remain.

It is important to note that Putin’s annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, despite Russia’s inability to fully control the territory, including Avdiivka, has been widely criticized.

