Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive against Russian forces in the eastern front is showing no signs of slowing down. In recent developments, the Ukrainian troops have regained even more territory and are advancing further south, according to Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar.

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces have managed to retake approximately 3 square kilometers (1.16 square miles) of land around the eastern city of Bakhmut. This area had been under Russian control since May, following months of intense fighting. Furthermore, Maliar also hinted at unspecified progress in the direction of the villages Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka, located in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Since embarking on their counteroffensive in early June, Ukraine has successfully reclaimed about 47 square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut region. These gains signify a significant achievement for the Ukrainian military, as they continue to push back against the Russian incursion.

It is important to note that these reports are yet to be independently verified, and Russia has not confirmed the Ukrainian advances. However, the continuous progress made by Ukrainian troops suggests that they are gaining momentum.

Throughout their offensive, Ukrainian soldiers have faced challenges such as Russian minefields and trenches. Nevertheless, they have managed to break through the first line of Russian defenses, allowing for a more rapid advancement. The Ukrainian military remains optimistic about their campaign and is determined to reclaim further territories from the occupying forces.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Ukrainian targets, including vital port infrastructure. Additionally, reports of drone attacks on Russian territory from Ukraine have also emerged.

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that Ukraine is determined to defend its sovereignty and regain control of its territories. The advances made by Ukrainian forces demonstrate their resilience and commitment to security in the region. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this ongoing crisis.