In a stunning video released on Tuesday, Ukraine showcased a successful HIMARS attack on five Russian units deployed on Dzharylhach Island. The footage captured soldiers engaged in stretching exercises and assembling in the open, seemingly unaware of the imminent strike.

Dzharylhach Island, located in the Russian-occupied Kherson oblast, has become a training ground for Russian forces. This recent attack by Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, made possible with the help of local sources, resulted in approximately 200 casualties.

The video, posted on Facebook, meticulously documents the sequence of events leading up to the strike. Soldiers are shown in plain sight on the shore while trucks and military equipment are scattered in the vicinity. Suddenly, a HIMARS munition obliterates a cluster of trees where the soldiers had gathered, leaving a scene of devastation.

The Ukrainian news outlet Euromaidan Press reported that the attack on Dzharylhach Island was a significant distance from the contact line, exceeding 50 miles. According to The Institute for Study of War, Russian forces had recently established training grounds on the island, causing active units from the front lines in Kherson to be sent there for recovery.

The impact and exact number of casualties remain unclear. While Euromaidan Press estimates up to 200 deaths and injuries, the full extent of the damage inflicted on the Russian units is yet to be confirmed. Neither Ukraine’s National Resistance Center nor Russia’s Defense Ministry have provided any official comments as of this time.

The introduction of HIMARS rocket launchers, supplied to Ukraine by the United States, has significantly bolstered their military capabilities. With an impressive effective range of approximately 50 miles, these long-range precision rocket launchers have become a formidable asset for Ukrainian forces.

This recent video serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the volatile situation in the region. The attack on Russian units at Dzharylhach Island demonstrates Ukraine’s determination to defend its territorial integrity and protect its interests.

