Ukrainian forces have made significant progress in their counteroffensive against Russia in the Donetsk region. After days of intense battles, Ukrainian forces have retaken the village of Urozhaine, according to a statement from Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s general staff.

The recapture of Urozhaine, located about 60 miles southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, is a crucial milestone in Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of the region. It comes after the liberation of the nearby village of Staromaiorske earlier this month.

Footage released by Ukrainian forces shows soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in Urozhaine near a memorial dedicated to Soviet troops who fought in World War II. The military has credited the efforts of the 35th and 38th Separate Marine Brigades, as well as other Ukrainian defense forces units, for helping to retake the village.

While Russian forces in Urozhaine had been in a precarious situation for some time, Ukraine’s counteroffensive has faced significant challenges. The Russian soldiers and military bloggers had hinted at Ukraine’s eventual success in seizing control of the village due to attacks from multiple sides.

Beyond Urozhaine, Ukrainian forces are continuing their counteroffensive operations south of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military spokesperson noted that heavy fighting is ongoing, with Russia putting up strong resistance and utilizing reserves in the areas of Marinka and Krasnohorivka.

Ukraine’s strategic goal is to push south towards the Sea of Azov, which would disrupt Russia’s land-bridge between annexed Crimea and eastern Donetsk. While progress has been slow due to Russia’s heavily fortified defensive lines, Ukraine remains focused on systematically destroying the capabilities of the enemy army, including logistics and technical potential.

The recapture of Urozhaine signifies a notable step forward for Ukraine’s efforts in the region. However, the situation remains fluid, and independent verification of battlefield reports is limited. Ukraine’s struggle to gain momentum in its counteroffensive highlights the challenges it faces in the months since launching its drive into Russian-held areas in the south and east of the country.

In conclusion, Ukraine’s success in retaking Urozhaine brings them closer to their strategic objective as they continue to disrupt Russia’s capabilities and pursue the ultimate goal of de-escalation and securing their borders.