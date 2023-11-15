New Wave of Conflict: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes in Russian-Occupied Regions

As tensions continue to simmer between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine has escalated its attacks in Russian-occupied territories, including strikes on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, according to reports from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Since the onset of the war in February 2022, the conflict had primarily been fought within Ukraine’s borders. However, in late 2022, Moscow accused Kyiv of launching attacks on two airbases inside Russia. By the spring of 2023, Moscow claimed that Ukraine was conducting strikes in border regions like Belgorod. More recently, Kyiv has confirmed multiple attacks on Russian targets in various locations in Crimea.

The ISW’s latest assessment reveals an increase in Ukrainian attacks, particularly on Crimea and other Moscow-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine. These strikes have notably been directed at Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which plays a crucial role in Moscow’s operations.

On Saturday, Ukrainian partisans reportedly attacked a Russian military headquarters in the occupied city of Melitopol, resulting in the death of at least three officers from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and Rosgvardia. This incident followed a separate attack on November 8, when a Ukrainian partisan targeted a leader of a pro-Russian militia group in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

Notably, Ukraine has also targeted Moscow’s military bases situated in the port city of Skadovsk and the Kherson region. President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that Ukraine will not cease its efforts until all occupied territories are returned under Kyiv’s control.

The annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 has been a significant driving factor behind Ukraine’s focus on the peninsula. Kyiv has utilized cruise missiles and drones to target Crimea, inflicting damage on Russia’s naval fleet stationed in the area. Just recently, Ukraine successfully struck a newly constructed warship, the Askold, which was docked in the Black Sea. Since the start of the conflict, Ukraine has targeted a total of 17 Russian vessels as part of its mission to neutralize Moscow’s naval fleet in the region.

Ukraine’s strategy holds economic repercussions for Russia. “Their goal is basically to suffocate us economically,” explained Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine’s former defense minister. He emphasized that destroying the Black Sea Fleet is vital to undermine Moscow’s occupation of the Black Sea and restore freedom of navigation.

However, this heightened military activity raises concerns about further escalation and the potential for broader consequences between Ukraine and Russia. The conflict shows no sign of abating, as both sides remain combative.

