The Fragile Relationship Between the West and Ukraine: A Closer Look

The recent events in Washington DC and Slovakia have highlighted the growing cracks in the united front that the West has presented in supporting Ukraine. Republican lawmakers in the US derailed a much-needed aid package for the war-torn country, signaling a hardening of attitudes among congressional Republicans who want to end Washington’s assistance for Kyiv. Meanwhile, voters in Slovakia elected a pro-Russian prime minister who vows not to send any ammunition to Ukraine and seems to be forming an alliance with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbàn to oppose further European support for Kyiv. Additionally, Poland, once a reliable ally of Ukraine, shocked many by announcing that it would no longer send weapons.

Despite these alarming developments, it is important to note that they do not represent a significant policy shift in Washington or Brussels. US President Joe Biden has reiterated his commitment to standing by Ukraine, and most European leaders remain staunchly supportive of the country. In fact, there are ongoing discussions to provide continued support to Ukraine, with approximately €50 billion expected to be signed off in the coming months. The White House press secretary emphasized that there is a strong international coalition behind Ukraine and that President Putin’s belief that he can outlast them is misguided.

While Ukrainian politicians have faced criticism for their supposed lack of gratitude towards Western aid, they remain optimistic and are actively working to ensure that funding does not face further obstacles in the future. The message from the US and Europe that they will stand with Ukraine through thick and thin is starting to lose its impact, especially with the open criticism of aid from senior Western politicians and online attacks against President Zelenskyy. Ukraine relies heavily on Western support not only for its ongoing battle against Russia but also for the functioning of its public administration.

However, the budgetary uncertainties in the US and Europe pose a significant challenge. With the holdup in Washington potentially leaving Kyiv with a budget shortfall, and the EU’s long-term budget review still pending, it is unclear what the future holds. Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has already stated that he will not finance Ukraine unless certain conditions are met regarding the treatment of Hungarian minorities. This stance may be seen as a tactical move to unlock funds withheld by Brussels over a separate rule-of-law dispute. Overall, member states broadly support aid for Ukraine, but concerns about the possibility of the US abandoning Ukraine linger.

In the face of these uncertainties, Ukrainian officials are trying to maintain a positive outlook and extend their gratitude to those who have supported them. However, it is clear that the relationship between the West and Ukraine is more fragile than ever. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Ukraine can secure the necessary funding to continue its fight and maintain stability.