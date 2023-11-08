Ukraine’s President Visits Troops in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a visit to troops near the frontline in eastern Ukraine, with his military reporting significant gains around the town of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian forces have managed to retake nearly 2 square miles of territory during the past week, marking a symbolic victory in their ongoing conflict with Russia.

The deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, acknowledged that progress has been challenging due to widespread mining of positions by Russian troops and strong fortifications. However, she emphasized that Ukrainian troops had successfully pushed forward in the village of Staromaiorske and were also engaged in fighting for control of the neighboring settlement of Urozhaine. The goal, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelensky, is to systematically destroy the capabilities of the enemy army, targeting logistics, technical potential, officers, and personnel.

While Ukraine has been making progress in regaining Russian-held territory, there have been challenges and slower advances than anticipated. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian army remains committed to its strategy of gradual destruction rather than engaging in large-scale battles. The deputy Defense Minister highlighted the obstacles they face, including complete mining of the territory, fortified heights, constant artillery shelling, and the dense use of Russian aviation.

Russia still controls a significant portion of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea, Luhansk region, and parts of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. The ongoing conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides, with Russia intensifying its offensives following Ukraine’s success on the Bakhmut axis.

In addition to the military operations, Ukraine has faced economic challenges as a result of the conflict. Russia’s invasion has led to sanctions imposed by Western nations, and the Russian economy is under pressure as vast sums are spent on the invasion. The rouble has fallen to its lowest value in over 16 months, causing concerns about inflation and financial stability. The Russian central bank has scheduled an unscheduled meeting to discuss the level of its key interest rate, signaling potential hikes in the future.

Overall, Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia continues to have significant consequences, both on the military front and the economic landscape. President Zelensky’s visit to the frontline highlights the determination of the Ukrainian forces to regain control of their territory, despite the challenges they face.