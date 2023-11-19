The Complexities of Diplomatic Language: Armenia and Azerbaijan Continue Negotiations for Peace Treaty

Amidst ongoing negotiations for a peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has expressed frustration over the differences in diplomatic languages between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Despite agreeing on basic principles, Azerbaijan has yet to publicly commit to these principles, deepening the atmosphere of mistrust and leaving the possibility for renewed military aggression against Armenia.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, has a long and tumultuous history. After ethnic-Armenian forces took control of the region in a separatist fighting in 1994, Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive in 2020 and successfully regained parts of Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians were displaced and fled to Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian highlighted the mixed progress in the peace process. On one hand, he acknowledged the agreement on three principles for peace, which include recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, delimiting borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and opening regional trade, transport, and communication. However, he expressed disappointment that Azerbaijan has not acknowledged this agreement, further fueling mistrust and complicating the path towards peace.

Pashinian also criticized Azerbaijani officials for referring to Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan,” seeing it as a potential preparation for a new conflict. These actions, according to Pashinian, obstruct progress in the peace process.

The recent tensions have led to cancellations and withdrawals from various normalization talks. Azerbaijan declined to participate in normalization talks with Armenia at the foreign-minister level, citing “one-sided and biased remarks” made by a U.S. official. Similarly, they withdrew from meetings planned by the European Union and refused to attend negotiations mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel due to alleged biased positions.

On the other hand, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonian expressed hope for establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenia is sincerely interested in normalizing relations with Turkey, opening borders and transportation links in the region, and engaging in negotiations without preconditions. Despite the challenges, there is a shared understanding of the need for peace in the region.

The complexities of diplomatic language, mistrust, and differing perspectives continue to hinder the progress of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The path towards a comprehensive peace treaty remains complex, requiring ongoing negotiations, mutual understanding, and commitment from both sides.

FAQ:

Q: What are the basic principles for peace that have been agreed upon?

The basic principles for peace agreed upon by Armenia and Azerbaijan include recognizing each other’s territorial integrity, delimiting borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and opening regional trade, transport, and communication.

Q: What is the current state of negotiations?

The negotiations for a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan are ongoing, but differences in diplomatic language and a lack of public commitment from Azerbaijan have complicated the process.

Q: What are the recent developments in the peace process?

Recent developments include Azerbaijan’s withdrawal from meetings and talks, citing biased positions, and Armenia’s expressed interest in normalizing relations with Turkey and engaging in negotiations without preconditions. However, challenges and mistrust persist in the path towards peace.

Q: What is the significance of establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is crucial for the stability and prosperity of the region. It would foster peaceful coexistence, mutual security, and economic growth. However, achieving comprehensive peace requires ongoing efforts and commitment from both sides.