Armenia and Azerbaijan Struggle to Find Common Ground in Peace Talks

Amid ongoing peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian expressed his frustration at the lack of progress, stating that the two sides are still speaking different diplomatic languages. Despite reaching basic principles for a peace treaty, Pashinian noted that Azerbaijan has yet to publicly commit to these principles, exacerbating the atmosphere of mistrust.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region has a long and complicated history. After years of separatist fighting, a war in 2020 resulted in Azerbaijan reclaiming parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and displacing thousands of ethnic Armenians. The recent peace talks aimed to find a resolution to the conflict and establish a lasting peace in the region.

Pashinian highlighted the importance of recognizing each other’s territorial integrity and establishing borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. He also emphasized the need for regional trade, transport, and communication while respecting sovereign jurisdictions. These principles, agreed upon during talks mediated by European Council President Charles Michel, form the basis of the negotiations.

However, Azerbaijan’s refusal to acknowledge the agreement and its rhetoric labeling Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan” raise concerns about the possibility of renewed military aggression. Pashinian warned that such actions hinder the progress in the peace process and create obstacles to reaching a comprehensive settlement.

The international community has been involved in facilitating the peace talks. The United States, France, Germany, and the European Union have all played a role in mediating negotiations. However, Azerbaijan’s decision to withdraw from certain meetings and its claims of biased positions by some mediators have further complicated the process.

Despite the challenges, there is a shared hope for a peaceful resolution. Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonian expressed the country’s genuine interest in normalizing relations with Turkey and establishing open borders and transportation links in the region. He emphasized the importance of negotiations without preconditions and the overall need for peace.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has also encouraged the parties to continue their efforts towards a full settlement. President Pia Kauma emphasized that despite the painful background of the conflict, this moment should be seen as an opportunity for peaceful coexistence, mutual security, and economic prosperity.

Overall, the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to face significant challenges as both sides struggle to find common ground. The lack of commitment from Azerbaijan, coupled with the rhetoric of renewed military aggression, adds to the atmosphere of mistrust. However, there remains hope that negotiations will yield positive results in the near future, bringing lasting peace to the region.

FAQs