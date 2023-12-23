Ukraine and Poland Collaborate to Ease Border Restrictions

The Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland have come together to establish an action plan aimed at resolving the border blockades.

In a recent meeting between Deputy Ministers Serhiy Derkach and Yuriy Vaskov from Ukraine and Deputy Minister Pawel Gancarz from Poland, both parties expressed their commitment to finding a solution to the ongoing border issues.

Although the details of the plan have not been disclosed, it is reported that the meeting was productive, with the two sides reaching a mutual understanding on compromise solutions and their subsequent implementation.

The next step will involve further discussions between the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure and the protesters involved in the blockades.

Notably, the meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish representatives follows a prior meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak on December 20, indicating a continued effort to address the border situation.

However, it is important to clarify that the discussions have not covered any amendments to existing agreements related to the transportation of goods.

The border blockades, initiated by Polish carriers on November 6, have led to significant disruptions near major checkpoints at the Poland-Ukraine border. The key demand from the Ukrainian government is the reinstatement of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which were suspended as part of an agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

While the specifics of the action plan remain undisclosed, the collaborative efforts between Ukraine and Poland indicate a willingness to find common ground and alleviate the concerns caused by the border blockades.

