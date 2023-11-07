Ukraine Sets the Stage for Black Sea Liberation with Advanced Naval Drones

Ukraine’s innovative and classified naval drone program is poised to play a pivotal role in the liberation of the Black Sea from Russian control. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, confirmed the importance of the country’s unmanned weapon technology in a recent interview with Newsweek.

Fedorov highlighted the unique capabilities of Ukraine’s naval drones, equipped with an autopilot system, video subsystems including night vision, secure communication modules, and a powerful warhead. These drones are supported by ground-based autonomous control stations, transportation and storage systems, and a sophisticated data center.

While lacking significant conventional naval strength, Ukraine has successfully challenged Russia’s presence in the Black Sea. Since the invasion in February 2022, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has dominated the region and launched cruise missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. However, Kyiv’s forces have managed to strike back, notably sinking the Black Sea Fleet flagship, Moskva, using shore-based anti-ship missiles.

Naval and aerial drone attacks have become a regular occurrence, forcing Russia to relocate its submarine fleet to Novorossiysk. In October 2022, Ukrainian naval drones attacked and damaged the Admiral Makarov frigate, further weakening Russia’s naval capabilities.

The past month alone witnessed three high-profile operations involving Ukrainian naval drones. Two drones detonated under the Kerch Strait Bridge, causing significant structural damage. Another attack targeted the Russian landing ship, Olenegorsky Gornyak, and the oil tanker Sig off the coast of Crimea, both requiring rescue by tugboats.

Ukraine’s naval drones boast impressive specifications, with a maximum weight of 2,200 pounds and an explosive payload of up to 661 pounds. They have a range of approximately 500 miles and can reach speeds of up to 50 mph.

The development of Ukraine’s drone program has been supported by the United24 platform, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Through the “Army of Drones” campaign, Ukraine has acquired tens of thousands of drones and trained 10,000 professional drone pilots.

As Ukraine continues to enhance its naval drone capabilities, it is clear that these advanced unmanned systems will be vital in shaping the future of the Black Sea and challenging Russia’s control.