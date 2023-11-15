Peace Talks Commence in Saudi Arabia, Excluding Russia

Officials from approximately 40 nations have gathered in Saudi Arabia to engage in discussions aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. However, notably absent from the talks is Russia, which has not been invited to participate.

The summit, initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenced on Saturday in Jeddah. In attendance are representatives from developing countries that have been severely affected by the skyrocketing food prices resulting from the ongoing war.

President Zelensky emphasized the significance of the summit, stating that the welfare of millions of individuals in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world is directly reliant on the swift implementation of an effective peace strategy. The increase in food prices followed Russia’s withdrawal from a grain agreement brokered by the United Nations. This agreement had enabled the transport of Ukrainian produce to regions grappling with widespread hunger.

President Zelensky expressed his hopes that the gathering of world leaders, who are aiming to formulate essential principles for resolving the Russian invasion, will lead to a “peace summit” in the autumn. The purpose of this upcoming summit would be to endorse the initiatives crafted over the course of this weekend’s discussions.

Notably, Ukraine had previously presented its plan to resolve the conflict, which includes demands for Russia to recognize Ukrainian territories and withdraw its troops from areas it claims to have annexed. However, Russia has rejected this plan, albeit with the Kremlin voicing its intention to “monitor” the ongoing meeting. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, emphasized the necessity of understanding the goals and topics to be discussed during the summit.

China, while asserting its neutrality in the conflict despite facing criticism for its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion, has announced that it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui to the summit. Hui stated that although there are disagreements among the attending nations, the shared principles are of utmost importance.

The Chinese ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, released a statement affirming China’s willingness to collaborate with the international community in playing a constructive role towards a political resolution for the crisis in Ukraine.