Peace Talks Commence in Saudi Arabia, Excluding Russia

Officials from approximately 40 nations have gathered in Saudi Arabia to engage in discussions aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. However, notably absent from the talks is Russia, which has not been invited to participate.
The summit, initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenced on Saturday in Jeddah. In attendance are representatives from developing countries that have been severely affected by the skyrocketing food prices resulting from the ongoing war.
President Zelensky emphasized the significance of the summit, stating that the welfare of millions of individuals in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world is directly reliant on the swift implementation of an effective peace strategy. The increase in food prices followed Russia’s withdrawal from a grain agreement brokered by the United Nations. This agreement had enabled the transport of Ukrainian produce to regions grappling with widespread hunger.
President Zelensky expressed his hopes that the gathering of world leaders, who are aiming to formulate essential principles for resolving the Russian invasion, will lead to a “peace summit” in the autumn. The purpose of this upcoming summit would be to endorse the initiatives crafted over the course of this weekend’s discussions.
Notably, Ukraine had previously presented its plan to resolve the conflict, which includes demands for Russia to recognize Ukrainian territories and withdraw its troops from areas it claims to have annexed. However, Russia has rejected this plan, albeit with the Kremlin voicing its intention to “monitor” the ongoing meeting. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, emphasized the necessity of understanding the goals and topics to be discussed during the summit.
China, while asserting its neutrality in the conflict despite facing criticism for its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion, has announced that it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui to the summit. Hui stated that although there are disagreements among the attending nations, the shared principles are of utmost importance.
The Chinese ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, released a statement affirming China’s willingness to collaborate with the international community in playing a constructive role towards a political resolution for the crisis in Ukraine.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Q: Why is Russia not participating in the peace talks in Saudi Arabia?
- A: Russia has not been invited to attend the talks.
- Q: What is the purpose of the summit?
- A: The summit aims to draft key principles on how to end the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
- Q: What is the significance of the rising food prices mentioned?
- A: The increase in food prices is a consequence of Russia’s withdrawal from a UN-brokered grain deal, which had facilitated the shipment of Ukrainian produce to regions affected by widespread hunger.
- Q: Will there be a “peace summit” in the autumn?
- A: President Zelensky hopes that the ongoing discussions will pave the way for a peace summit in the autumn to endorse the initiatives discussed during this weekend’s talks.
- Q: What is China’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine?
- A: China has declared itself a neutral party in the conflict but has been criticized for not condemning Russia’s invasion. Nonetheless, China has sent a Special Envoy to the summit and expressed its commitment to contribute constructively towards a political resolution.