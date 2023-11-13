Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Implements Major Changes: Insights and Updates

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has recently undergone a significant overhaul in its senior ranks, marking a new chapter for the country’s military leadership. This development comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky issues a stern warning to Russia, threatening to retaliate if Moscow resorts to the same tactics it employed last winter. The Kremlin’s bombardment of Ukrainian power plants during that time left millions of Ukrainians in dire conditions, enduring freezing temperatures without basic necessities like power, heat, and water.

In a candid interview with the renowned CBS News show “60 Minutes,” President Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s capability to target deep inside Russian territory. He firmly stated that if Russia were to cut off Ukraine’s power, water, and other vital resources, they should expect a reciprocal response. Mr. Zelensky condemned Russian leader Vladimir V. Putin’s previous orders to attack civilian infrastructure, emphasizing the intention to “break” the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

While Russia’s attempt to weaponize the weather last winter failed, leaving countless Ukrainians in dire circumstances, this time, Ukraine is showcasing its own capabilities. Recently, the frequency of drone attacks on Russian targets has significantly escalated. These attack drones have successfully targeted a crucial bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaged Russian naval ships, and posed threats to the border region of Belgorod. These drones have even penetrated deep inside Russian borders, reaching as far as the greater Moscow region, although without causing substantial damage.

It is worth noting that Ukraine does not officially acknowledge the occurrence of these attacks within Russian territory. President Zelensky, along with other high-ranking officials, has, however, expressed their intention to bring the war to ordinary Russians. In his interview with “60 Minutes,” President Zelensky eluded directly confirming the strikes, yet admitted that Ukrainian drones have managed to reach the Kremlin, warplanes, and high-rise buildings in Moscow. He underscored that he is not directly ordering these drone attacks. Instead, they are using weapons provided by their allies exclusively on Ukrainian territory.

By making these moves, President Zelensky wants to send a clear message to Russia. He aims to demonstrate that Ukraine has every moral right to respond to missile launches, regardless of the location from where they are launched. President Zelensky stated, “We are responding to them saying: ‘Your sky is not as well protected as you think.'”

