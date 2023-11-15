Ukraine has initiated a criminal investigation following a Russian missile attack that targeted a group of soldiers attending an “award ceremony” near the front line in the southern Zaporizhia region. The incident resulted in the loss of at least 20 soldiers’ lives on Friday in the village of Zarichne, with nine civilians also sustaining injuries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his grief over the tragedy and pledged to uncover the complete truth behind the attack to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the deaths of several soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade due to a missile strike, while the casualty figures were not disclosed.

To shed light on the circumstances of the attack and identify those involved, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov ordered a thorough investigation. Highlighting potential breaches of military regulations, an anonymous military official speculated that Russia may have exploited their knowledge of the event to carry out the assault, as the ceremony was held openly.

As Ukraine mourns the loss of its brave soldiers, it is important to note that both Russia and Ukraine have historically downplayed their own military casualties while inflating the losses inflicted on each other during the ongoing 20-month-long conflict. In response to claims that the situation is at a deadlock, President Zelenskyy emphasized the need for continued support from allies and assured the Ukrainian population that necessary changes would be implemented to address negligence, Soviet legacy, and bureaucratic hurdles hindering the country’s defense forces.

The investigation into the attack aims to provide honest answers not only to the families of the fallen soldiers but also to the wider Ukrainian society. By unraveling the truth behind this tragic event, Ukraine hopes to rectify its systems, mitigate potential risks, and honor the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

