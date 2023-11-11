Ukraine Implements Urgent Evacuation Measures as Russian Forces Advance

Ukrainian authorities have taken decisive action to ensure the safety of civilians in the Kharkiv region as Russian forces continue their aggressive advances. The evacuation order, affecting nearly 12,000 individuals residing in 37 towns and villages near the northeastern front line, was issued due to the escalating conflict in the area.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the local military administration in Kharkiv’s Kupiansk district has emphasized the importance of complying with the evacuation order. Residents are urged to either leave or sign a document acknowledging the risks they undertake if they choose to remain in the area.

Amid reports of Russian forces intensifying efforts to breach the front line in the eastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities are actively prioritizing the safety of their citizens. The city administration stressed the significance of prioritizing personal safety and that of one’s loved ones.

According to the latest briefing from Russia’s defence ministry, their soldiers have successfully “improved their position” along the front line near Kupiansk. The increasing advances made by Russian forces have prompted Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar to draw attention to the high intensity of combat and enemy shelling in the area.

Kupiansk and the surrounding regions in Ukraine’s Kharkiv area were previously liberated by Ukrainian forces in September but have now fallen back into Russian control. The recapture of these areas had bolstered Ukraine’s confidence in their counteroffensive. With additional armament deliveries from Western allies, Ukraine believed it could deliver more significant blows to Russia. However, as the counteroffensive has progressed slowly in recent weeks, Russian forces have retaliated and regained ground in certain areas.

Ukrainian officials have highlighted that Russia has formed an offensive group and is actively attempting to advance in the Kupiansk area. This rail junction holds strategic importance, making it a key target for Russian forces. The concentration of assault troops, tank units, aviation, and artillery in the area indicate Russia’s determination to make significant headway.

The Russians have even formed specialized “Storm-Z” detachments, comprising convicts released from prison. These units are operating under military commanders and have been specifically assembled for this push. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the ground forces commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, attested to the intensity of the fighting in the area, noting that battle lines are constantly shifting from one side to the other.

In response to the heightened conflict, Ukrainian authorities have periodically ordered evacuations, particularly of children, from areas most heavily impacted by the fighting. These evacuations are deemed essential not only to preserve lives but also to enhance the Ukrainian army’s ability to defend towns against the advancing Russian forces.

