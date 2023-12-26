Ukraine, a country gripped by a 22-month-long Russian invasion, has made a powerful statement about its national identity by officially celebrating Christmas on December 25 for the first time. This significant change, enacted in a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July, symbolizes Ukrainians’ determination to remove Russian influence from their country.

Traditionally, Ukraine marked Christmas in January, following the Russian Orthodox Church’s calendar. However, this practice no longer resonated with the sentiments of the Ukrainian people. By aligning with the rest of Western Europe and celebrating Christmas on December 25, Ukrainians are signaling their commitment to moving forward not only with the rest of the world but also with the unique traditions of their own country.

The decision to change the date of Christmas celebrations goes beyond a mere shift in the calendar. It represents a deep desire for historical justice and a rejection of imperial remnants. Yevhen Konyk, a 44-year-old serviceman, aptly expressed this sentiment when he said, “We need to move forward not only with the world but also with the traditions of our country and overcome the imperial remnants we had.”

One of the factors influencing this change is the complex religious landscape in Ukraine. The country is predominantly Orthodox Christian, but there are two major churches that operate independently of each other. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, formerly affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, announced its autonomy and broke ties with Moscow after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022. However, its parishes still observe the liturgical calendar followed by the Russian church, celebrating Christmas on January 7.

On the other hand, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which had been regarded as schismatic and did not recognize the authority of the Russian church, gained full recognition in 2019. This church eagerly embraced the move to celebrate Christmas on December 25, seeing it as another crucial aspect of self-identification separate from Russian influence. Oksana Poviakel, the director of the Pyrohiv Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine, highlighted this sentiment by stating that celebrating on December 25 is “another important factor of self-identification” for Ukrainians during these challenging times.

The decision to change the date of Christmas celebrations has been met with enthusiasm by many Ukrainians. For them, it is a way to separate themselves from their neighbor and assert their distinct national identity. The ongoing war has deeply affected the lives of Ukrainian citizens, with families like Asia Landarenko’s constantly living in fear for the safety of their loved ones. She prays every day for her son who serves in the military. Landarenko rightly acknowledges that the true celebration of Christmas will come after the victory over the invaders.

In conclusion, the official shift in Ukrainian Christmas celebrations is not merely about changing the date on which the holiday is observed. It is a bold assertion of national identity, a rejection of Russian influence, and a collective resolve to shape their own destiny. By aligning with the traditions of Western Europe, Ukrainians are sending a powerful message to the world that they will preserve their unique heritage while moving forward, united in their pursuit of freedom and victory.