Ukraine Hits Crimean Air Base, Poland Ceases Arms Supply, Zelenskyy Meets Biden: The Latest Update on the Conflict

In the ongoing war in Ukraine, recent developments have once again brought attention to the conflict. Ukrainian forces claimed to have targeted a Russian military airfield near the Crimean town of Saky, which was annexed by Moscow and has been used as a base for its invasion of Ukraine. This is just one of the series of attacks by Kyiv on the Ukrainian peninsula. The strike was a joint operation by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and naval forces, utilizing drones and Ukrainian-made Neptune cruise missiles. The Ukrainian army has also been targeting Russian ships in the Black Sea and in Russian ports along the coast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is bracing itself for difficult months ahead, with officials warning that Russia will continue to attack Ukrainian energy and essential infrastructure. With winter approaching, there are concerns that Moscow will intensify its campaign of strikes, leaving the civilian population vulnerable to cold and darkness, as experienced last winter. Russian rockets have already hit several cities and towns in Ukraine, resulting in casualties and destruction. In Kherson, two men were killed in an apartment building strike, while the capital city of Kyiv saw injuries caused by falling debris from downed Russian missiles.

In addition to these developments, Poland has announced that it will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine. The decision comes as a rift grows between the two countries over grain trade. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that the focus is now on modernizing and arming the Polish army, with the goal of becoming one of the most powerful land armies in Europe. The timing and implications of this decision remain unclear.

As Ukraine faces these challenges, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the White House to ensure continued support from the United States. It is expected that Zelenskyy will seek various forms of assistance from his country’s most powerful ally as the counteroffensive against Russia continues.

In a bold move, Zelenskyy addressed the UN Security Council, denouncing Russia’s aggression and calling for an end to its veto power in the council. He appealed to the international community to recognize Russia’s unjustified aggression and take action to restore peace in Ukraine.

Amid differing attitudes towards the conflict, with some countries abstaining from resolutions against Russia and calling for peace talks, Ukraine continues to fight against what it considers a criminal and unjustified invasion. The situation in the region remains tense, and the global community is closely watching the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

