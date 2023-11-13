Ukraine Ponders the Creation of an Advanced Technological Force

The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has set its sights on expanding its successful drone program to other fields of military innovation. Following the triumph of the “Army of Drones” project, which eliminated bureaucratic processes, increased profits, and boosted UAV production for Ukrainian companies, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is calling for further advancements.

Fedorov highlighted the ongoing technological revolution in the realm of unmanned aerial vehicles and expressed the need to amplify these efforts. To secure victory in any future conflicts, he stressed the importance of leveraging technology and inviting collaboration from individuals and teams involved in technological advancements. The ultimate goal is to extend the success achieved with drones and establish both an “E-warfare Army” and an “Army of Robots.”

In an effort to bolster Ukraine’s defense forces, the government has allocated UAH 40 billion towards domestic drone production. These funds will support the continued development and expansion of Ukraine’s technological capabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the “Army of Drones” project?

The “Army of Drones” project is an initiative by the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation to harness the power of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military purposes. It aims to streamline bureaucratic processes, increase profits, and boost UAV production for Ukrainian companies involved in the program.

What is an E-warfare Army?

An E-warfare Army refers to a military force that specializes in electronic warfare. Electronic warfare encompasses utilizing electromagnetic spectrum operations to gain a tactical advantage in modern warfare.

What is an Army of Robots?

An Army of Robots broadly refers to employing robotic technology and autonomous systems in military operations. This could include various types of robots designed for different tasks such as reconnaissance, surveillance, transportation, and combat. These robots would be used to support and enhance the capabilities of human soldiers on the battlefield.

Sources:

– Ukrinform: [Link to the article](https://www.ukrinform.ua/rubric-society/3280307-ukraina-rozglyadaje-stvorenna-ciberarmii-ta-armii-robotiv-dopit.html) (Note: The link provided is to the domain of the source article, not the specific subpage.)