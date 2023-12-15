Ukraine and Moldova Nearing EU Talks Following Hungary’s Withdrawal of Veto

In a surprising turn of events at the recent EU summit in Brussels, Ukraine has received approval from EU leaders to begin official talks regarding its accession to the European Union. This comes as welcome news amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The decision was made possible after Hungary, which had been threatening to veto the talks, ultimately decided to withdraw its objection.”This is an important milestone for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. It is a victory that inspires and strengthens us,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resistance to Ukraine’s accession negotiations was largely led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Prior to the summit, Orban emphasized that Ukraine was not yet ready to enter into talks to join the EU. He pointed out that Kyiv still needed to fulfill certain requirements set by the European Commission, such as addressing corruption, protecting minority rights, and reducing the influence of oligarchs. Orban also voiced his opposition to providing financial aid to Ukraine from the EU budget.

However, despite Orban’s strong stance, a breakthrough occurred during the summit. European Council President Charles Michel announced that the European Council had decided to open negotiations not only with Ukraine, but also with Moldova. Additionally, Georgia, another aspirant country, received candidate status, an important step towards future accession negotiations. Orban’s absence from the room during the vote allowed the remaining 26 member states to approve the decision.

It is worth noting that EU accession negotiations, even after they commence, can be lengthy and complex, often taking years or even decades to complete.

The decision to open talks with Ukraine and Moldova, and to grant candidate status to Georgia, sends a strong message not only to Kyiv and Chisinau, but also to Moscow. It demonstrates that Europe remains committed to supporting Ukraine and Moldova in their efforts to align themselves with European values and oppose Russian aggression. The decision also asserts that Russia’s strategy of waiting for European unity on Ukraine to weaken is a miscalculation.

While this outcome is undoubtedly cause for celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine still faces significant challenges. The country has been dealing with the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflict with Russia, and resources are running low. Additionally, there are concerns about the level of support from key allies in Europe and the United States. However, the decision to begin accession talks serves as a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak year.

As for Hungary, there had been speculation about Orban’s motivations in threatening to veto the talks. Prior to the summit, the European Commission unblocked a substantial amount of funding for Hungary, which had been frozen as a result of concerns over democratic backsliding. While the decision to unfreeze the funds was met with criticism, it is unclear whether this played a role in Hungary’s ultimately withdrawing its veto.

Overall, the decision to initiate talks with Ukraine and Moldova is a significant step forward for both countries. It demonstrates the EU’s commitment to promoting stability, democracy, and adherence to European values in Eastern Europe. As Ukraine embarks on this new chapter, it is a time for cautious optimism and renewed determination.

What was Hungary’s role in the EU talks?

Hungary had initially threatened to veto Ukraine’s accession negotiations with the EU. However, at the last minute, Hungary withdrew its veto, allowing talks to proceed.

How long do EU accession negotiations typically take?

EU accession negotiations can be lengthy and complex, often taking years or even decades to complete.

What message does the decision send to Russia?

The decision to initiate talks with Ukraine and Moldova sends a strong message to Russia that Europe remains committed to supporting Eastern European countries in their pursuit of European integration and in their opposition to Russian aggression. It demonstrates that Russia’s strategy of waiting for European unity to weaken is unlikely to succeed.